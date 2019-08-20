|
|
James (Jim) Patrick Crawford
Indianapolis - James (Jim) Patrick Crawford died peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, in Indianapolis on August 16th, 2019 at the age of 70. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indpls, IN 46224. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. Christopher Catholic Church 5301 W 16th St, Indpls, IN 46224 with visitation from 10:00 AM until 10:30 AM. A Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 AM prior to Mass. To read the full-length obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or to share a special story or memory about Jim, please visit www.stevensmortuary.net.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 20, 2019