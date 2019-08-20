Services
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 247-4493
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
5301 W 16th St
Indianapolis, IN
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
5301 W 16th St
Indianapolis, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
5301 W 16th St
Indianapolis, IN
James Patrick (Jim) Crawford Obituary
James (Jim) Patrick Crawford

Indianapolis - James (Jim) Patrick Crawford died peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, in Indianapolis on August 16th, 2019 at the age of 70. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indpls, IN 46224. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at St. Christopher Catholic Church 5301 W 16th St, Indpls, IN 46224 with visitation from 10:00 AM until 10:30 AM. A Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 AM prior to Mass. To read the full-length obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or to share a special story or memory about Jim, please visit www.stevensmortuary.net.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 20, 2019
