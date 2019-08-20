|
James "Jim" Paul Wessel
Franklin - 83 of Franklin, Indiana passed away August 17, 2019. He was born to the late Louis J. and Pauline R. Zike Wessel on November 30, 1935 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Jim graduated from Manual High School and took business classes at the University of Indianapolis. He earned his CPCU, CLU and CIC insurance designations. Jim first worked for Eli Lilly Company in the shipping department. He also worked for Allison Division of General Motors before finding his passion at the Indiana Insurance Company and Meridian Insurance as an underwriter and field sales manager. He opened up his own insurance company, Wessel Insurance Service Inc., in Greenwood, Indiana until he sold the business and retired. Jim helped create the Y-Guys Football Program and was a successful coach and mentor to many fine young men. He loved singing and sang in the The Voices of Franklin and Summer Singers until his death. He also coached his children's football, softball, baseball, basketball and kickball teams. Jim was a member of Olive Branch Christian Church, Bargersville Christian Church and Church of the Lakes. He most recently attended the church at the Indiana Masonic Home. He was a member of the Prospect Lodge #714 F&AM. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard Wessel and Louise Wessel. Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn Sue Wessel; children, Barbara A. (Paul) Cook, James M. Wessel; brother Sam Wessel, sisters, Sue (Butch) Speer, Denise (Tony) Tyler; five grandchildren, Mickey S. (Scott) Luttrell, Michael D. Wessel, Paul M. (Anne) Cook, Kellie J. Cook and Kevin J. (Kara) Cook; six great grandchildren, Aidan S. Luttrell, Amy L. Luttrell, Jackson P. Cook, Noah M. Cook, Destinee F. Cook, Elijah Cook as well as several foster great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 21 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm and Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel 481 W. Main Street with a Celebration of Jim's life starting at 11:00 am, Thursday. Jim will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. You are invited to read Jim's obituary at www.wilsonstpierre.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 20, 2019