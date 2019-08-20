Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
317-881-2514
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
481 W. Main St.
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
481 W. Main St.
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service, Greenwood Chapel
481 W. Main St.
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Wessel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Paul "Jim" Wessel


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Paul "Jim" Wessel Obituary
James "Jim" Paul Wessel

Franklin - 83 of Franklin, Indiana passed away August 17, 2019. He was born to the late Louis J. and Pauline R. Zike Wessel on November 30, 1935 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Jim graduated from Manual High School and took business classes at the University of Indianapolis. He earned his CPCU, CLU and CIC insurance designations. Jim first worked for Eli Lilly Company in the shipping department. He also worked for Allison Division of General Motors before finding his passion at the Indiana Insurance Company and Meridian Insurance as an underwriter and field sales manager. He opened up his own insurance company, Wessel Insurance Service Inc., in Greenwood, Indiana until he sold the business and retired. Jim helped create the Y-Guys Football Program and was a successful coach and mentor to many fine young men. He loved singing and sang in the The Voices of Franklin and Summer Singers until his death. He also coached his children's football, softball, baseball, basketball and kickball teams. Jim was a member of Olive Branch Christian Church, Bargersville Christian Church and Church of the Lakes. He most recently attended the church at the Indiana Masonic Home. He was a member of the Prospect Lodge #714 F&AM. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard Wessel and Louise Wessel. Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn Sue Wessel; children, Barbara A. (Paul) Cook, James M. Wessel; brother Sam Wessel, sisters, Sue (Butch) Speer, Denise (Tony) Tyler; five grandchildren, Mickey S. (Scott) Luttrell, Michael D. Wessel, Paul M. (Anne) Cook, Kellie J. Cook and Kevin J. (Kara) Cook; six great grandchildren, Aidan S. Luttrell, Amy L. Luttrell, Jackson P. Cook, Noah M. Cook, Destinee F. Cook, Elijah Cook as well as several foster great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, August 21 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm and Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel 481 W. Main Street with a Celebration of Jim's life starting at 11:00 am, Thursday. Jim will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. You are invited to read Jim's obituary at www.wilsonstpierre.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
Download Now