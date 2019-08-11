|
|
James "Jim" Percifield
Brownsburg IN - James Edward "Jim" Percifield passed away August 9, 2019. He was born in Columbus, Indiana on December 7, 1929; he lived and worked in Columbus until the early 80's when he moved to the Indianapolis area. He and his wife, Sue, currently live in Brownsburg. He is a proud US Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his parents, James D. Percifield and Nellie Mae Stillwell; sister, Anna Mae Darnell and step mother, Eva Percifield. He loved sports and all outdoor activities. He was an avid Colts fan for many years, an IU basketball fan and golfer. In his younger days he was a motorcycle enthusiast and he raced speed boats in the 60's. At the age of 12 or 13 he saved a swimmer in the White River near the Second Street Bridge as reported by the Evening Republic. He loved his work, he never met a stranger, and he was a great story teller. He is survived by his wife, Sue; daughter, Victoria Sebastian; son, Rick (Caryn) Percifield; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; brothers, Lew (Jean) Percifield, J. Michael (Connie) Percifield; sister, Jana Hathorne (Montie Jines) and extended family siblings, Leonard (Jo), Bill (Millie), Ed Gaskin and Dorothy (Jimmy) Davis. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held 12pm-2pm Saturday August 17, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Avon. It breaks our hearts to lose you but we are comforted by the special memories that will always bring a smile. Death takes the body. God takes the soul. Our mind holds the memories. Our hearts keep the love. Our faith lets us know we will meet again. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 11, 2019