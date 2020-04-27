Services
James Peter Moncrief "Jack" Borneman


1985 - 2020
James Peter Moncrief "Jack" Borneman Obituary
James Peter Moncrief "Jack" Borneman, 35, Atlanta, Georgia passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020.

He was born March 14, 1985, in Indianapolis and was graduated from Cathedral High School.

Jack is survived by his beloved son, Oliver and his mother, Torrey; his parents, Gina (Linville) and Robert Borneman; two sisters, Tracy Borneman Gentry and Molly Borneman; two nieces, Cheyanne and Ramona; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A private graveside service and burial took place.

The family has received comfort from the following scripture and hopes that you will also: "The Lord appeared to us in the past, saying: 'I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with unfailing kindness.'" Jeremiah 31:3 NIV

Memorial contributions may be made to assist with the care of his son, Oliver, in care of Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home, P. O. Box 427, Lapel, Indiana 46051

Online condolences:

www.hersbergerfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
