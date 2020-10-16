1/1
James Pickering
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Pickering

Carmel - James "Jim" Pickering, Jr., 66 of Carmel, passed peacefully on the morning of October 13, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 9, 1954 in Indianapolis to the late Jack and Betty (Brown) Pickering. Jim married his best friend and love of his life, Susan (Lehr) Pickering. Jim was a 1972 graduate of North Central High School and continued his education at Purdue University where he earned his bachelor's degree in Political Science. He went on to attend Indiana University School of Law in Indianapolis where he graduated in 1979 with a Juris Doctorate.

After graduation, he joined the law firm where he would eventually retire after 37 years of service--Richards, Boje, Pickering, Benner & Becker in Noblesville.

He was a co-owner of the Park Street Pub in Westfield, IN for over 20 years where he developed many friendships and was unofficially known as "The Mayor of Park Street."

Jim is survived by his wife, Susan (Lehr) Pickering; sister, Diane (David) Giltner; children, Lauren (Jason) Kashman and Griffin "Griff" Pickering; three granddaughters Claire, Caroline and Georgia Kashman; uncle, Bill (Ardelle) Pickering; cousins, nieces and nephews.

A drive by visitation will take place Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 noon, in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Jim's complete obituary.

Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bussell Family Funerals
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 587-2001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved