James Pickering
Carmel - James "Jim" Pickering, Jr., 66 of Carmel, passed peacefully on the morning of October 13, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on March 9, 1954 in Indianapolis to the late Jack and Betty (Brown) Pickering. Jim married his best friend and love of his life, Susan (Lehr) Pickering. Jim was a 1972 graduate of North Central High School and continued his education at Purdue University where he earned his bachelor's degree in Political Science. He went on to attend Indiana University School of Law in Indianapolis where he graduated in 1979 with a Juris Doctorate.
After graduation, he joined the law firm where he would eventually retire after 37 years of service--Richards, Boje, Pickering, Benner & Becker in Noblesville.
He was a co-owner of the Park Street Pub in Westfield, IN for over 20 years where he developed many friendships and was unofficially known as "The Mayor of Park Street."
Jim is survived by his wife, Susan (Lehr) Pickering; sister, Diane (David) Giltner; children, Lauren (Jason) Kashman and Griffin "Griff" Pickering; three granddaughters Claire, Caroline and Georgia Kashman; uncle, Bill (Ardelle) Pickering; cousins, nieces and nephews.
A drive by visitation will take place Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 noon, in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com
to read Jim's complete obituary.
Arrangements entrusted to Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield.