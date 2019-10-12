|
|
James R. (Jim) Cumming
Indianapolis - James R. (Jim) Cumming passed away Friday October 11th. Born May 2, 1939 to George and Sylvia Cumming in Des Moines, Iowa and raised in Bedford Indiana, Jim graduated from Bedford High School in 1957. He then enrolled at Wabash College where he began his life-long commitment to Wabash. A four-year starter at center for the Wabash basketball team, Jim's teams played in the NCAA tournaments three of the four years and he still holds the single game rebounding record at Wabash (23!). He was elected to the Wabash hall of fame in 2008. Jim, a member of Phi Delta Fraternity also began his academic preparation for his career in medicine at Wabash. But clearly his best accomplishment in college was meeting Susie who would become his best friend, love of his life, and wife of 57 years.
After graduation from Wabash in 1961, Jim attended IU medical school where he graduated in 1965, then completed pediatric residency at Methodist Hospital in 1968. After a fellowship year in pediatric cardiology at Riley Hospital in 1969, Jim began his pediatric practice in Indianapolis and a deep commitment to thousands of patients and their families whom he was blessed to serve over the course of 48 years.
Jim relished all things Wabash College, Indiana University athletics, fast cars, snow skiing, travel and especially, spending time at Walloon Lake in northern Michigan (his happy place) with Susie and family.
Jim served many organizations and provided leadership as a board member for: The National Association of Wabash Men, Riley Children's Foundation Board of Governors, Adoption Services, Inc., Meridian St. United Methodist Church, Indiana Pediatrics Inc, Indiana University North Hospital, Wabash College and the Indiana University Athletics Committee.
Jim was awarded the Hurt Outstanding Freshman Award at Wabash, Alpha Omega Alpha Medical honorary, Top Doctor in Pediatrics by Indianapolis Monthly (several years) and the St. Vincent Outstanding Physician of the year in 2008.
Jim is survived by his wife Susie (Birdzell), brother Alec (Susan), sons John (Ruthie) and Jim (Megan) and six grandchildren, Jack, Maggie, Annie, Elly, Avery and Josie. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Jody (Dyer).
A calling will take place Thursday, October 17th from 3:00 - 7:00 pm at Meridian Street United Methodist Church. A memorial and celebration of life will be held Friday, October 18th, at 11:00 am, also at Meridian Street United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers the family would request donations to either Wabash College - Global Health Initiative 301 W. Wabash Ave, Crawfordsville, IN 47933, Riley Foundation-Dr. James Cumming Fund in Excellence, 30 S. Meridian St, #200, Indianapolis, IN 46204, Meridian Street United Methodist Church, 5500 N Meridian St, Indianapolis IN 46208 or IU Simon Cancer Center, 1030 W. Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46202.
You may visit www.leppertmortuary.com to share a memory of Jim.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019