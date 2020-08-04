1/1
James R. Green Jr.
James R. Green JR.

Indianapolis - James R. "Jim" Green II died peacefully at home in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 3, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 8, 1934. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Phyllis, his children: James III (Vicki), Jerry, Joe, Melody (Randy) Hastings, his siblings: Evelyn McKinney, Roger (Teresa), Darrell (Cindy), and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren who he enjoyed and loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents James and Dorothy, and sister Donna Roush. Jim joined the U.S. Marine Corp (1952-1957) and served as Corporal in the 1st Marine Division in the Korean War. He then pursued his lifelong career in automotive sales which led him to Madisonville, Kentucky where he resided for 35 years, serving as Sales Manager of Scott McGaw Motor Co. for 25 years and retiring from Cates Motor Co. after 10 years. During his years in Kentucky, Jim also received the state honorary designation of Kentucky Colonel. Jim began retirement by relocating back to Indianapolis where he enjoyed family, friends, racing and sporting events. As a hobby, his people personality led him into real estate sales and investments for 15 years where he gained many dear friends. He worshiped faithfully at Indian Creek Christian Church. A visitation will be held for family and friends on Thursday, August 6 from 5-8:00 PM at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory - Franklin Township Chapel. Social distancing and face coverings are required. A private family funeral service will be held Friday, August 7 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Donations are suggested to Wounded Worrier Project at support.woundedworrierproject.org/donate or envelopes will be available at the funeral home.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Franklin Township Chapel
5950 East Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237-2207
(317) 783-3653
