James R. Lacey



Indianapolis - James R. Lacey, age 87, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. James was born January 26, 1933.



Upon the family's request and due to the restrictive nature of the current pandemic, there will be no public visitation and all services held for Mr. James R. Lacey will be private.



A celebration worthy of the life that James lived will be held at a later date and all will be invited to share.



