James R. Sloan
Indianapolis - James R. Sloan (Jim), 73, of Indianapolis passed away June 28th, 2020. He was born July 23, 1946 to the late James R., Sr. and Ruth Audrey Sloan. Jim was a devoted father, husband and grandfather whose love of life was apparent to everyone. If his family was in need, he would drop everything at a moment's notice to be there. Jim could and did make friends everywhere and anywhere. Always ready for a joke, he loved a good laugh and making people laugh with him.
Jim grew up in Indianapolis, graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1964 and received an associate degree in Computer Technology from Purdue Extension, Indianapolis. Jim married his high school sweetheart, Ann, on April 29, 1967 and together they raised three children. Through their 53 years of marriage they did much traveling together and with their family. Jim had visited all 50 states, Austria, South Africa, Ireland, and most recently Australia and New Zealand as a celebration of his and Ann's 50th wedding anniversary.
Jim's computer work was his joy. In his early career, he led a team of computer programmers at Indiana National Bank developing the first ATM machines. After several years working for others, Jim founded his own computer software company. His successful family business has existed for 38 years.
Jim is survived by his wife, Ann Beck Sloan, his brother Paul Sloan, his three children Amy Sloan King (Ron), Abe Sloan (Megan), and Audra Gipson (Justis), his four grandchildren Neo, Pre and Via King, and Darby Gipson, five nieces and nephews, Merrie, Gabbi, Gerald, Loren, and Jacob Sloan as well as several great nieces and nephews.
Please join us in a celebration of Jim's life on Sunday, July 5th at 4PM in Shelter no. 1 at Broad Ripple Park. Please bring masks and chairs. Social distancing will be followed. Due to Covid-19 there will be no reception line. For those unable to attend, the celebration will be recorded and shared on youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-LuZRprq1p_68n1HgRw1rA/
entitled "Jim Sloan, Celebration of Life."
Jim was very concerned about his family members also carrying the gene that caused his illness so, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alpha 1 gene research in his name at http://www.alpha1.org/how-to-help/help-raise-funds/donate/
