1/1
James R. Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James R. Williams

Delmar - James R. Williams, 79, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 after a long illness. Jim was born on January 4, 1941, in Indianapolis Ind., the son of the late Woodrow and Louise Williams. He graduated from Howe High School in 1959 and was appointed to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point and graduated in 1963. After traveling the world for over two years as an officer on merchant and cruise ships, Jim returned to Indianapolis where he worked as a Parole Officer for the Indiana Department of Corrections and later as a Case Worker for the Marion County Welfare Department. It was there that he met his wife Anne Ebert and began a family of Matthew, Kathleen and David. Jim and his family moved to Delmar, New York in 1970, where he became Chief of Public Safety at the State University of New York, Albany Campus, a place he described as a small city of 15,000 to 20,000 people, largely between the ages of 18 and 22, with all the crime you would find in any small town of that size, and a predominance of petty theft and drug offenses. Jim received his master's degree in criminal justice from the State University at Albany where he went on to serve as chief of Public Safety at the university from 1970-1995. Among the many highlights of his professional career was his being a graduate of the FBI National Academy, 122nd Session. One of Jim's favorite hobbies was woodworking. He was self-taught in the craft and enjoyed making furniture for his home. But what he loved the most was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Anne (Ebert) Williams; children, Matthew Williams (Bongjo), Kathleen LeForester (Mark Call) and David Williams (Mary); grandchildren, Cole, Kyle, Christian, Claire, Caelen and Ubin; brother, Jerry Williams (Sandy); sister, Dr. Mary Kathleen Martinie; brother-in-law, Peter Ebert (Judith); and many nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, services will be private with a public celebration of Jim's life being held at a later date when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516. applebeefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved