James R. Williams
Delmar - James R. Williams, 79, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 after a long illness. Jim was born on January 4, 1941, in Indianapolis Ind., the son of the late Woodrow and Louise Williams. He graduated from Howe High School in 1959 and was appointed to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point and graduated in 1963. After traveling the world for over two years as an officer on merchant and cruise ships, Jim returned to Indianapolis where he worked as a Parole Officer for the Indiana Department of Corrections and later as a Case Worker for the Marion County Welfare Department. It was there that he met his wife Anne Ebert and began a family of Matthew, Kathleen and David. Jim and his family moved to Delmar, New York in 1970, where he became Chief of Public Safety at the State University of New York, Albany Campus, a place he described as a small city of 15,000 to 20,000 people, largely between the ages of 18 and 22, with all the crime you would find in any small town of that size, and a predominance of petty theft and drug offenses. Jim received his master's degree in criminal justice from the State University at Albany where he went on to serve as chief of Public Safety at the university from 1970-1995. Among the many highlights of his professional career was his being a graduate of the FBI National Academy, 122nd Session. One of Jim's favorite hobbies was woodworking. He was self-taught in the craft and enjoyed making furniture for his home. But what he loved the most was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Anne (Ebert) Williams; children, Matthew Williams (Bongjo), Kathleen LeForester (Mark Call) and David Williams (Mary); grandchildren, Cole, Kyle, Christian, Claire, Caelen and Ubin; brother, Jerry Williams (Sandy); sister, Dr. Mary Kathleen Martinie; brother-in-law, Peter Ebert (Judith); and many nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, services will be private with a public celebration of Jim's life being held at a later date when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516. applebeefuneralhome.com