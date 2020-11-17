1/1
James Ralph (Jim) Nicely
1946 - 2020
Greenwood, IN - James (Jim) Ralph Nicely, 74, of Greenwood, IN, passed away November 15, 2020. He was born September 7, 1946, in Somerset, KY; oldest son of Mildred A. (Price) Nicely and the late Walter E. Nicely. Survivors include his mother, Mildred Nicely of Greenwood; sons, Paul Nicely of Atlanta, GA, and Andrew (Sheryl) Nicely of Indianapolis; companion, Louise Neufelder, her daughter Denise (Nick) Stillings of Minneapolis, MN, and son Brent (Alexis) Neufelder of Greenwood; sisters, Linda (Steve) Johns of Greenwood, Brenda (Michael) Garriott of Falls City, NE, Anita (Marty) Gaede of Indianapolis, Angie (David) Proctor of Greenwood; brothers, Jerry Nicely (Connie, deceased) of Needville, TX, Keith (Terrie) Nicely of Greenwood, Kevin (Carol) Nicely of Avon; grandchildren, Andrah and Haylen; ex-wife and mother of his sons, Rebecca; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jim served in the Indiana National Guard. He worked as a contractor for his father's business before moving into HVAC for Vasey Heating & Cooling and Godby Heating & Cooling, retiring in 2010. Jim was a builder and a pilot, who could accomplish any task with his hands including building a personal aircraft. He loved to spend time on the water in his fishing boat and even more time sharing his bounties. Jim also loved ballroom dancing and hosting gatherings and cookouts with his friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gracepoint Church or the charity of your choice.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Gracepoint Church, 330 W. Whiteland Road, New Whiteland, IN 46184. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 p.m. Officiating the service will be Care Ministry Pastor, Zachary Scellato. Masks will be required.

Arrangements are being handled by Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Shangrila Chapel, 1444 W US Hwy 52, Fountaintown, IN 46130.

Online condolences can be made at www.bellmortuary.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
