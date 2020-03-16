Services
Gilbert Funeral Home
209 N Emma St
Christopher, IL 62822
(618) 724-4151
James Ray Bellamey

James Ray Bellamey Obituary
James Ray Bellamey

Christopher, IL - James Ray Bellamey, 88, of Christopher, passed away on March 13, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at 7:00 PM at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher, IL. Visitation will be on Tuesday March 17, 2020 from 5:00 PM until the time of the service at 7:00 PM. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Little Zion Cemetery in Enfield, IL. The family requests no flowers and that memorials can be made to the Southern Illinois Honor Flight, 10400 Terminal Drive, Suite 200, Marion, IL 62959. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For a full obituary go to our website

www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
