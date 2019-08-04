|
|
James Raymond Harrington
Indianapolis - August 19, 1935 - July 31, 2019
Jim Harrington, 83, died on July 31, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born on August 19, 1935 in Madison, Wisconsin to Michael and Gertrude Harrington. He served honorably in the United States Navy and graduated from the University of Wisconsin. Before relocating to Indiana, he lived many very happy years on Lake of the Ozarks in Linn Creek, Missouri, where he was most happy quietly fishing. In Zionsville, he was an active member of St. Alponsus Liguori Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was preceded death by the love of his life, Mary Ellen Harrington, and his brother Ronald and sister Delores. He is survived by his sister Mary Jean Garrison and Patsy Miller, and his sister-in-law Lila Harrington, all of Madison, Wisconsin. He is also survived by sons Michael Harrington (Judy) of Zionsville, Indiana, Dan Harrington (Beth) of Buffalo Grove, Illinois. He will be missed by his five grandchildren, Ellen (Katy Butler), David (Morgan Crawford), Jack, Grace and Callan. He will be remembered as a remarkable and generous husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. Visitation will be held on Monday August 05, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville from 4 to 8 pm. Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday August 06, 2019 at St Alphonous Liguori Catholic Church 1870 West Oak Street Zionsville from 9 to 9:45 followed by the funeral mass at 10 am. Burial will be in the Zionsville Cemetery Zionsville, IN.
His family would like to thank the staff of the Barrington of Carmel, Senior Home Companions, St. Vincent Hospice and the physicians and staff of the Fresenius clinic on 86th Street. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Jim's memory can be directed to the , 50 E. 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46240 or St. Vincent Hospice, 8450 Payne Road, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46268. Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 4, 2019