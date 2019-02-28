Services
Bussell and Bell Family Funerals
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 587-2001
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Cornerstone Lutheran Church
4850 E. Main Street
Carmel, IN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Cornerstone Lutheran Church
4850 E. Main Street
Carmel, IN
Carmel - James "Jim" Robert Callahan, 69 of Carmel, passed away February 23, 2019. He was born in Indianapolis on December 11, 1949 to the late Charles J. and Elizabeth Bracken Callahan. He was a 1969 graduate of Pike High School.

Jim was a veteran of the US Army. In 1976, Jim joined the City of Carmel Fire Department where he continued until his retirement in 1997.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by siblings, Mary, Brenda, Ruth Ann, Steve, Mike, Renee, Stan and Cathy; grandson's, Jacob and Levi.

Survivors include his wife, Toni; children; Carla, Jamie, Jody, Joanie, James and Trevor; 14 grandchildren; siblings, Doug (Luann), Mark (Lynda), Patrick (Jane), Jeffrey, Lori (John) and Kelly (Sean); step-son, Travis and step-daughter, Cassie.

Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10 am in Cornerstone (Carmel) Lutheran Church, where the Funeral Service will begin at 1 pm.

Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Jim's complete obituary.

Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019
