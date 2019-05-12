|
James Robert "Bob" Reardon
Plainfield - James Robert "Bob" Reardon, age 90, passed away March 29, 2019 at Cumberland Trace, Plainfield, IN. He retired as a Lt. Colonel from the US Air Force and had served with the 5th Air Force Korea. Bob had also been employed many years as a mathematician and analyst for RCA, Indianapolis. He received a Bachelor of Science in Economics, Applied Mathematics, and Psychology from Butler University in 1976 and continued to earn 190 semester hours from 8 other universities. Bob was very dedicated to volunteer work and received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award from Governor Orr in 1982. He battled six separate cancers since 1988, and was once informed he only had 6 weeks to live in 1991. His health did not deter him from continuing a long life of volunteer service as a member of the American Red Cross, Air Force Association, Military Officers Association of America, Indiana Council on World Affairs, AARP in Owen County, and Cataract Volunteer Fire Department, among others. Bob was even featured in an article within the April 2006 issue of Indianapolis Monthly entitled "The Pill Collector" for his role in assisting with development of Indiana's first unused drug collection program.
His Irish eyes were always smiling. He loved his family. Bob is survived by his children Mary Teresa "Terry" (Jim) Swihart of Wakarusa, IN; Robert "Bob" Reardon of Carmel, IN; Patricia (Joe) Patch of Plainfield, IN; and Michael (Diane) Reardon of Carmel, IN; 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and siblings Patrick Reardon and Mary Lu Richings of Cleveland, OH. Private funeral services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. Condolences may be submitted online with Lynhurst Family Mortuary & Crematory (http://www.lynhurstfamilymortuary.com). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to IU Simon Cancer Center. Please make memorial gifts payable to IU Foundation/T-Cell Lymphoma Cancer Research in memory of James R (Bob) Reardon and mail to IU Simon Cancer Center, c/o IU Foundation, PO Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207. Memorial gifts may also be made in memory of James R (Bob) Reardon to Cataract Volunteer Fire Department, 9582 HiRidge Trail, Spencer, IN 74760.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019