James Robert Witt
Greenwood - James Robert Witt, 92, of Greenwood, IN, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born October 10, 1927 in Franklin, IN. His parents were Helen (Gauntz ) Witt and Clyde Witt, Sr.
He is proceeded in death by his two wives, Rosemary (Clark) Witt and Jean (Garrett) Witt; four brothers, Sam, Clyde, Jerry, David; and one sister, Elizabeth.
He is survived by his two brothers, Benny (Helen) Witt and Denny (Debbie) Wit;, two sisters, Mary Ann (Bill) Abbott and Nancy Hoskins; nine children, Sue (Don) Richwine, Sandy Searles, Debbie (Larry) Boyce, James Robert Witt II, Teresa (Dennis) Beaman, Shelly (Mike) Davidson, Sharon (Gary) Fletcher, Tim (Denise) Witt, Jeanne (Bob) Heere; and by nineteen grandchildren; thirty one great grandchildren; and three great great-grandchildren.
He was a life member of the VFW, American Legion, and Veteran of the Army. He retired from carpentry work and was a member of Our Lady of the Greenwood, and Saint Francis and Clare.
Due to the current unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, James's funeral will be held privately. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Saint Francis and Clare food pantry.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020