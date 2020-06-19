James "Jim" Rose
Indianapolis - 78, passed away June 13, 2020. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, June 19, from 12-2pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East. A memorial service will be at 2pm. To view the full obituary, visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Indianapolis - 78, passed away June 13, 2020. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, June 19, from 12-2pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East. A memorial service will be at 2pm. To view the full obituary, visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.