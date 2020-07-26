James Russell Gullett, III
Indianapolis - James Russell Gullett, III.,
58, of Indianapolis, passed away on July 19, 2020. Jim was born March 18, 1962 in Columbia City, Indiana the son of James Russell, II and Karen (Wysong) Gullett. He was a motor winder with Brehob Corporation for 25 years. Jim was a member of the son of American Legion Post 253 in North Webster, Indiana. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed going to the Indy 500 every year. He attended 51 consecutive Indy 500 races. He is survived by his wife, Lee Gullett, sons; Arie (Christina) and Evan Gullett; mother, Karen Miracle and step-father, Garry Miracle; sister, Kirsten (George) Fink; nieces and nephews; Aunt Wanda Wysong; Uncle John Gullett; Aunt Joann (Rex) Reid; Aunt Jean (Ray) Auker; and several cousins. Jim is preceded in death by his father, James Russell Gullett, II. A private family and friend gathering is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to these causes:
Doberman Assistance, Rescue, and Education; https://www.dobe.net/donate/
or
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum; https://indyracingmuseum.org/join-and-give/donate/
