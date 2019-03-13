Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:30 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
James Russell "Russ" Leach

James Russell "Russ" Leach Obituary
James "Russ" Russell Leach

Beech Grove - James "Russ" Russell Leach, 87, of Beech Grove, passed away on March 10, 2019.

Russ leaves behind to cherish his memory his four children, Linda (Jim) Owens, Cynthia (Charles "Ed") Willard, Michael (Rhonda) Leach, and Billie Jo McClain; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren and four siblings.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, with visitation from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. He will be laid to rest at Fairland Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 13, 2019
