James (Jim) Russell Miller
Lebanon - James (Jim) Russell Miller, 69, of Lebanon, passed away June 27, 2019.
Jim was born Sept. 10, 1949, the son of Vivian Miller of Bloomington, IN and Robert Miller of Ellettsville, IN. He was married to Sheri Hassler of Anderson IN. After 38 years of a loving marriage, she preceded him in death on Sept. 7, 2018. They had one son, Justin Miller, in 1986.
For 30 years, Jim and Sheri resided on East 34th Street. He was a stay at home dad who ensured that their son was taken care of and received the extra attention necessary to overcome Dyslexia.
In late 2017, failing health necessitated a move to SHC at Parkwood Lebanon. While there he made an extended family with the staff.
Jim was a member and previous secretary of the Indiana Stamp Club. He assisted in the work and administration of INDYPEX for many years and presented on his primary philatelic interest; Alexandra Romanov and the time of The Great War.
Jim is survived by his son Justin C Miller (Phillip D Ford) of Lebanon; mother Vivian I Miller of Bloomington; father Robert E Miller of Ellettsville; aunt Joyce (Jerry) Johnson of Bloomington; sister-in-law Lucinda Smith of Lebanon, brother-in-law Michael Hassler of Indianapolis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his step-mother, Virginia Miller and grandparents Clarence and Alice (Skinner) Galyan.
"Throughout his life, Dad was a man defined by his interests and passions. Although time and his health caused some focuses to wax while many others waned, his most significant interest, his wife and son always remained."
Family and friends will gather Monday, July 1, 2019, for visitation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with the funeral service taking place at 1 p.m. at Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon. Jim will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lebanon. Those unable to attend are welcome to sign his online register and leave a personal message at www.strawmyerdrury.com.
Justin and Phil wish to thank the entire staff of SHC at Parkwood, Dr. Saalwaechter and especially Brookdale Hospice who helped him on his final journey to his eternal rest and into the arms of his loving wife.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 28, 2019