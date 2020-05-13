James "Jim" Rutan Jr.



Indianapolis - James "Jim" F. Rutan Jr passed away at his home in Indianapolis on May 7, 2020 surrounded by family at the age of 71. Jim was born on September 14, 1948 in Martinsville, IN. He graduated from Martinsville High School in 1966 then attended General Motors Institute, now known as Kettering University, in Flint, MI. Jim had the privilege of helping construct fuel tanks and capacitors for NASA's Apollo Space Program while working at Allison's. Jim then went on to own and operate a successful construction business for many years until he became interested in computers. He went back to school and eventually found himself running the IT department for IU Hospital until he retired. Jim was a loving husband, father, and papaw. In his retirement he enjoyed traveling, cooking, and keeping busy with his many projects. Jim is survived by his wife, Glenda Rutan. His children, Chris Rutan and Anne Marie Witte (Bobby). His stepchildren Hans Harrison (Tamara), Harth Harrison (Michelle), and Heidi Harrison. His grandchildren Collin Rutan, Hayley Kord, Justin Kord, and Jakob Kord. His step grandchildren Hunter Harrison, Kyler Harrison, Sage Harrison, Marina Harrison, and Winston Harrison. His step great grandchild Gracelynn Harrison. A private memorial was held on May 11, 2020 at Indiana Funeral Care, on Allisonville Rd, in Indianapolis with Jim's cremation following. A celebration of life will be held later due to corona virus concerns and protocol. Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care/Greenwood Chapel









