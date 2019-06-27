|
James S. Wilson
Indianapolis - James Seitz Wilson passed away peacefully at the age of 75 on June 23, 2019 in his home. He was born to the late Herman F. and Mary Jane (Seitz) Wilson on July 21, 1943 in Evansville. James later moved to Fort Wayne where he graduated from Fort Wayne North High School. Fort Wayne is where he met the only love of his life. James and Nancy (Weaver) Wilson were married in 1964.
James was a member of the United States Army. He proudly served this nation in Vietnam from 1967-69. After returning home, he attended and graduated from Indiana University. Settling in Indianapolis, James became the General Manager for WNTS 1590 AM Christian radio station. James was a loving son, husband, father, granddad and great-granddad. He loved his family and sacrificed much of his time to those in need of medical assistance. James was a devoted believer in the Lord, God and Heaven.
James was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Dorothy J. Wilson; wife, Nancy Weaver Wilson; and granddaughter, Venessa Marie (Wilson) Earls. James is survived by his son, Miles (Tamera) Wilson of Pendleton; four grandchildren, Malorie, Macey (Alex) Sparacio, Alexandra and Derek; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Tom Wilson of Evansville; and his grand-dog, Willy.
Visitation and funeral services will be private. James final resting place will be next to his beloved wife. Memorial contributions may be made to Wheeler Mission, 245 North Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 27, 2019