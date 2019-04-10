Services
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Southport United Methodist Church
James Sanford (Jim) Nuttall

James Sanford (Jim) Nuttall Obituary
James (Jim) Sanford Nuttall

Indianapolis - James (Jim) Sanford Nuttall passed from this world on March 26, 2019.

Jim was born and lived for 75 years in Indianapolis, graduating from Howe High School in 1952. He also attended Indiana University and Butler University. Jim joined the Marines in 1953 and served as a Sergeant in the Korean War. He was a 51-year member of the American Legion and twice a past Commander of Post 374 in Indianapolis.

In the 1960's, Jim was very active in the Young Republicans of Marion County, helping elect Dick Lugar and Bill Hudnut.

Over 37 years, he worked for Eli Lilly and Company - the last 10 years as an in-house customs agent for Draw-back Services.

Jim's wife Barbara (Hasler) died in 2005 and he is survived by his sons Jeff Nuttall (Kathy) and Andy Nuttall (Debbie), and two stepsons Bill Locey (Susan) of Charlotte, NC and Scott Locey of South Bend, IN. Jim has nine grandchildren.

Services will be held at the Southport United Methodist Church (gifts) on April 15th at 4 p.m., visitation available until 8 p.m.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 10, 2019
