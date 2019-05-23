|
|
James Smith
Indianapolis - James (Jimmy) L. Smith, 82, Indianapolis, passed away peacefully at home on May 18, 2019. He was born in Indianapolis on July 12, 1936. Jimmy was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He worked for General Motors for 36 years. Jimmy is survived by his wife, MaryAnn (Wencke) Smith of Indianapolis; three daughters, Susan (Dan) Schluge of Indianapolis, Kellie Tillotson of Brownsburg, and Jamie (Ken) Birkle of Westfield; one son, Michael (Susan) Smith of Greenwood; 12 grandchildren, Haley, Anthony, Nick, Sara, Lindsay, Katelyn, Janikka, Chandler, Kyle, Kenneth, Kristin, and Robert; and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son, Rickie. There will be a private graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel. Online condolences at www.wilsonstpierre.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 23, 2019