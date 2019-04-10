Services
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 241-9311
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Burial
Following Services
Floral Park Cemetery
James T. "Jim" Williams Sr.


James "Jim" T. Williams, Sr.

Indianapolis - James "Jim" Taylor Williams, Sr, 88, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away April 6, 2019. All are welcome to visit Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 10-12 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, 425 N. Holt Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222. Funeral services will take place at 12 PM. Jim will be laid to rest immediately following services at Floral Park Cemetery. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
