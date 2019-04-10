|
|
James "Jim" T. Williams, Sr.
Indianapolis - James "Jim" Taylor Williams, Sr, 88, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away April 6, 2019. All are welcome to visit Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 10-12 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, 425 N. Holt Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222. Funeral services will take place at 12 PM. Jim will be laid to rest immediately following services at Floral Park Cemetery. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 10, 2019