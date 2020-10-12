James Taylor
Morgantown - James "Doc" Taylor, 76, died October 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Firman L.Taylor and Ellen M. Taylor and sister, Arlene Hinkle. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Taylor; his two daughters, Jamie Wages and Diana Abel (Steven Abel); grandchildren, Lindsey Taylor (Emily Uberto), Paige Wages (Anthony Tussinger), Dylan Wages, and Cody Abel; his great-grandchildren, Kaylii Berry, Lyric Uberto-Taylor, and Kross Uberto-Taylor; also his siblings, Carlene Morris, Verna Courtway, Marylou McClain, and Douglas S. Taylor.
He served as a Medic Spec. 4 in the Army during the Vietnam War and continued his work in the medical field at Community Hospital where he retired as a physical therapist. He was a follower of Jesus Christ and lived his life without fear and a loving heart.
"He walked in the sunshine, he laughed every day, he walked in the sunshine, now he's on his way," as sung and written by Gale Garnett, "We'll Sing in the Sunshine."
There are no services at this time.
Arrangements are being handled by Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Shangrila Chapel, 1444 W US Hwy 52, Fountaintown, IN 46130.
Online condolences can be made at www.bellmortuary.com