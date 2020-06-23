James Tomlinson, Sr.
Cartersburg - James H. Tomlinson, Sr., 84 of Cartersburg, passed away June 22, 2020. Services will be at 11:00 am on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, with burial to follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Cartersburg. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the funeral home. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.