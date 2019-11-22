|
James W. Catton
Indianapolis - 90, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born in Indianapolis on 11/14/29 to William T. Catton and Thelma (Pluckebaum) Catton. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1947 and Butler University in 1951. While at Butler, Jim was a member of Blue Key Fraternity (a national honor fraternity), president of the Newman Club, and lettered on the tennis team.
Jim served his country in the U.S Army during the Korean War. In 2018, he toured veteran memorials in Washington DC as a member of the military Honor Flight program. It was an amazing experience for Jim, and he was happy to be greeted by his grown children and hundreds of other supporters at a large celebration when he returned home after the trip.
Upon returning from the Army in 1953, Jim joined the Indiana National Bank where he worked over 25 years, retiring as V.P. in the Correspondent Banking Department. After retiring from Indiana National Bank, he became President and Director of the Carmel Bank and Trust Co. for 5 years. He then joined Merchants National Bank as V.P. in their Correspondent Banking Department. While on assignment from Merchants, he served as President and Director of the Peoples State Bank, Brazil, Indiana for a short time. Upon returning to Merchants National Bank, he helped start their Private Banking Department from which he retired in 1994.
During his banking career, Jim was President and Director of the American Institute of Banking, Indianapolis Chapter, and President and Director of the Mid-City Premier Corporation (now Premier Capital Corporation). He was also a 20 year Administrative Assistant of the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin from which he graduated in 1969.
Jim was a 50 year member of the Highland Golf and Country Club where he also served on the Board, the membership committee and the tennis committee. Jim played golf several times a week there until the age of 86. Most of all, Jim enjoyed the many friends he made at Highland over the years playing golf, tennis and endless hands of bridge. He was still an active bridge participant and played three times a week at the club. Jim and Dottie still played bridge every month with their group of long time friends, a hobby that kept their minds sharp and their friendships strong.
Jim had been a volunteer at the Indianapolis Zoo and an inter-generational tutor for Oasis. Most importantly of all, Jim was Nancy's Daddy-O. He had a precious, loving relationship with his special needs daughter, Nancy and they enjoyed many activities throughout their lives together. Jim was Nancy's billiards partner and gin rummy opponent every weekend, her swimming buddy every summer evening in Nantucket Lake, her daily walking companion, her guide through their many trips throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe, and her biggest supporter in life. He was always loving and patient and kind to Nancy and to everyone in his life.
In May of 1954, Jim married Dorothy M. Mayer and was a devoted husband and proud father to their 5 children. He enjoyed watching his children participate in all of their extra-curricular activities and his grandchildren as they did the same.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Dottie; daughters Cathy and Nancy Catton; sons Steve (Deb), Mark (Germaine), Ed (Lisa) Catton; brother Tom (Patty) Catton; grandchildren Nick (Natalie) Catton, Beth (James) Reardon, Sam Catton, Ben Catton, Will (Emily) Catton, Jamie (Reid) Garlock, Shane Catton, Lauren Catton; great grandchildren: Emma Catton, Charlotte Catton, Addie Reardon, and Beau Reardon; and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Thelma Catton, and his grandson, Kyle Catton.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019