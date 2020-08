James W. LongGreenwood - Jim passed away August 14, 2020.In celebration of Jim's life there will be a Mass at Our Lady of the Greenwood at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 with visitation from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com