Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
James W. Price

James W. Price Obituary
James W. Price

Indianapolis - James W. Price 84, passed away April 8, 2020.

James is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jeanette Price; daughters Deb Richardson, Jerri Moore and Donna Wesselman; grandchildren Nicole Mayer, Ashley Richardson, Anthony Richardson, Donny (Reba) Moore, Jerry (Diana) Moore, Amber Moore, Michael (Darienne) Wesselman, and Brian Wesselman; great grandchildren Tyler, Haley, Jordyn, Gabriel, Angel, Serenity, Hannah, Destiny and Kennedy.

James was born in Bethlehem, KY on April 13, 1935 to the late Jack and Virgie Price. He was in the Army until 1963, retired from International Harvester and a member of the Shriners. He enjoyed golfing and had a great swing off the tee, often times winning the prize for the "longest drive". James enjoyed working in his garden and cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats.

A private family service will be held Monday, April 13, 2020 with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com/obituary/james-price
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
