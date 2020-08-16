James W. Smith
Greenwood - James W. Smith 67 of Greenwood, IN passed away Saturday August 15, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born October 4, 1952 in Jamestown, KY to Charlie J. Smith and Lois N. (Wooldridge) Smith. He had been a truck driver for Sodrel Truck Lines and a motor coach driver for Free Enterprise both in Indianapolis for thirty two years. He was a member of Southland Community Church in Greenwood. Survivors include his three daughters Michelle Van Sickle (Ryan) of Greenwood, IN, Elizabeth M. Martin (Brian) of Greenwood, IN and Sarah L. Rodriguez (Rod) of Whiteland, IN, his sister Brenda K. Snyder (Tim) of Greenwood, IN. He was preceded in death by his father Charlie J. Smith on January 27, 2001, his mother Lois N. (Wooldridge) Smith July 1, 2016 and an infant daughter Shona Starr Smith. The Reverends Dean Jones and Kerry Huffman will conduct a service on Friday August 21, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN and will be live-streamed for family and friends to connect at swartzmortuary.com/obituary/james-smith
. Please use Firefox internet or Google Chrome for optimal viewing. Friends may call Thursday August 20, 2020 from 4PM until 8PM at the mortuary. Due to recent COVID-19 mandates, facial coverings and or mask are required for those attending. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com
. Information 317-738-0202.