INDIANAPOLIS - Jim (80), passed onward into a new life on December 4, 2020 at home with his loving wife of 60 years and family at his side. Jim was born in Louisville, Kentucky on December 25, 1939 and was preceded in death by his parents Patrick and Anna Mary Thompson, brothers Frank and Charles and sisters Marcella, Patricia, and Mary Martha. He is survived by his wife Patricia, children Gregg (Kim), Joe (Brenda), and Lisa (Rob), grandchildren Heather, Kyle, Kayla, Lindsey, Meagen, Shelby, and Thomas, great grandchildren Maddux, Bellamy, Quintin, Bentley, Elijah, his sisters Margaret Ann and Betty Sue, and brother-in-law Eddie.Jim's life was shaped by his family's faith, the love of his life, Patricia, and their children. Known as Jim to most and Jimmy to his brothers, sisters and cousins, he was a dedicated and loving husband, son, brother, grandfather, follower of Jesus Christ, and devout member of the Catholic church. Next to his family and faith, Jim loved the outdoors, playing blues music, and a good sense of humor. He will be remembered by his wife, Patricia as her soulmate, father of their children, bone of bone and flesh of flesh. He will be remembered by his children, Gregg, Joe, and Lisa, as "Dad," the man who taught them how to dream and how to love. He will be remembered by his grandchildren as "Papaw," their loving grandfather who supported them and was ever present in their lives, especially when they needed him most. Jim founded Landscaping by Thompson in 1972 which later became Foundations by Thompson, Incorporated in 2000 with the support of his wife and children. He built it into one of the most respected businesses in the Indianapolis area. His clients knew that they could depend on his word and that the job would be done right. He treated his employees with respect and dignity. Some of his first employees, John Cox, Glenn Hatchett, and Tom Fockler are still with the family today. His visitation will be from 5 - 8 pm Monday, December 7th at the Flanner Buchanan Decatur Township (5463 Kentucky Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46221). His funeral mass will take place at Saint Thomas Moore located at 6350 South Mooresville Road at 10:00 AM Tuesday, December 8th. His burial will be at Floral Park, 435 North Holt Road. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation (https://www.garysinisefoundation.org
) to benefit Wounded Warriors
