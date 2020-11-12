James Walter Lavender
Zionsville - James Walter Lavender, age 90, of Zionsville, passed away on Monday, November 9.
James was a cherished father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was born in Stearns, Ky and moved to Indianapolis as a young man with his beloved wife, Nancy. James was a highly successful business owner, but his real passion was time spent with his family.
James is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy. He is survived by two children, Sharon Quick and Kevin Lavender (Tracy); four grandchildren, Brad Quick, Greg Quick (Amanda), Kelsey Lavender, and Jessica Lavender; and two great-grandchildren, Catherine Quick and Elaine Quick.
James will be forever missed for his compassion and life lessons bestowed on his dear family members.
Services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
