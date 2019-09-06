|
James "Jim" Ware
Brownsburg - Jim Ware, age 81, of Brownsburg, passed away at his home on September 4. Jim graduated from Danville High School in 1956 where he was a standout football and basketball player. He led the state in scoring in 1955 in football and was runner up in 1956. In basketball, he shared the 1956 all-regional backcourt with Oscar Robertson.
Jim served in the Army where he continued his athletics by playing football in Germany and was a member of the US Army Championship Team in Europe. After serving for 3 years he went on to college with a football scholarship at Indiana Central where he started as a running back all 4 years and was later named to the Greyhound All-Time football team.
Jim began his teaching and football coaching career at Brownsburg High School in 1963 and later retired as the Athletic Director from Decatur Central Jr. High in 1993. Additionally, he was the owner of the Clermont Golf Course for 30 years.
Jim was defined by his work ethic, generosity, ability to make us laugh and his love of sports. Above all he valued his family and was especially proud of his four grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his son, Brad. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Nancy; son, Andy (Stephanie); daughter, Jill (Greg) Smith; and grandchildren, Laura Smith, Derrick Ware, Bret Smith and Amanda Ware.
Calling will begin at 10am on Saturday, September 21 at the Danville Christian Church with a Celebration of Life Service starting at 12pm. Memorial contributions can be made to the University of Indianapolis Athletics Greyhound Club.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019