James Warren, Jr.
Indianapolis - James Edwin Warren, Jr., 23, of Indianapolis passed away February 22, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Ruthann Parmerlee; father, James E. Warren, Sr., sisters, Jamie and Maebre Warren; grandmother, Ruth G. Parmerlee.
Visitation, 4-8 pm, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary, 1307 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis, IN and 1 hour prior to mass at the church. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM, Thursday at Little Flower Catholic Church, 4720 E. 13th St., Indianapolis, IN.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 26, 2019