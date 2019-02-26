Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
James Warren
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
4720 E. 13th St.
Indianapolis, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
4720 E. 13th St.
Indianapolis, IN
James Warren, Jr.

Indianapolis - James Edwin Warren, Jr., 23, of Indianapolis passed away February 22, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Ruthann Parmerlee; father, James E. Warren, Sr., sisters, Jamie and Maebre Warren; grandmother, Ruth G. Parmerlee.

Visitation, 4-8 pm, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary, 1307 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis, IN and 1 hour prior to mass at the church. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM, Thursday at Little Flower Catholic Church, 4720 E. 13th St., Indianapolis, IN.

www.FeeneyHornakShadeland.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 26, 2019
