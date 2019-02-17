|
James Weeks Lyons
Palo Alto - James Weeks Lyons, a current resident of Palo Alto, California, died on February 9, 2019. He was 86.
He attended Allegheny College where he received his Baccalaureate degree. He pursued his graduate studies at Indiana University where he earned his Master's and Doctorate degrees in the School of Education. While there he served as Assistant Director of the Indiana Memorial Union.
In 1962, at the age of 30, he was appointed Dean of Students at Haverford College in Pennsylvania and served in that post for ten years. In 1972 he was appointed University Dean of Student Affairs at Stanford University and served in that position for eighteen years, the longest to serve in that position to date. Halfway through his tenure as Dean he was appointed Lecturer in Stanford's Graduate School of Education. He continued his research, writing, and teaching for seven years after becoming Dean Emeritus in 1990.
Mr. Lyons was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Martha Wichser Lyons. He is survived by his son Mark Lyons, his wife, Valerie, and grandson Adam of Portland, Oregon. Also, by his daughter, Amie Lyons Clarke, granddaughter Alyssa Clarke and grandson Nicholas Clarke of Raleigh, North Carolina, and his deeply loved partner of 16 years, Mary Ann Green Olson, also a native of Jamestown New York.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jamestown High School Class of 1950 Scholarship Fund, Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, 418 Spring Street, Jamestown, NY 14701.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 17, 2019