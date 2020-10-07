James William Mahaney, Sr.



Bowling Green, - James William Mahaney, Sr., 80, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green, KY. The Indianapolis, IN native was a son of the late Clessie and Pernie Stinson Mahaney. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by six brothers, Dessie, Radford, JC, Benny Jo, Carl, and Halton Mahaney; six sisters, Dorothy Marcum, Ruby Sheets, Coleen Gibbons, Norma Gholson, Iva McQueen and Donna Cochran.



James retired from Ford Motor Company and was a member of Fairview Missionary Baptist Church.



He is survived by his wife, Norita Nichols Mahaney; son, James Mahaney, Jr.; three daughters, Kim McGivern, Julie Vest and Terri LaFollette Stevens; five grandchildren, Mackenzie Travis, Kathryn Borowy, Ashley Hollingsworth, Samantha and Ethan McGivern II.



Visitation will be on Friday, October 9 at Flanner and Buchanan - Decatur Township from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and again on Saturday October 10 from 10:00 am until time of the funeral service at 1:00 pm with burial to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Indianapolis, IN.









