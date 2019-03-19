James William Wurz



Indianapolis - James William Wurz, 78, died on Friday, March 15, 2019.



He was born July 28, 1940 in Indianapolis to the late Clarence and Myrtle Wurz. He attended Manuel High School. He was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Navy where he served for 4 years. He served his community as a police officer with the Indianapolis Police Department for 37 years.



James was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Coleene "Kay" Wurz; brother, C. Richard Wurz; and sister, Janet Goudy. He is survived by his children, Brian Wurz (Kelly), Mark Wurz (Tanya) and Katherine Smoot (Jody); grandchildren, Lauren, Brynden, Dyson, Thane, Weston, Ashley and Alaina; sisters, Roberta Perkins, Judy Wurz and Sandra Compton (Gene); brothers, Donald Wurz (Judy) and David Wurz (Rita); sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Wurz; and many other family members and friends.



James' family will receive friends Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 4 - 8 pm, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 925 East Hanna Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 10 am, at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 1977 South State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143.



Memorial contributions may be made to the .



If you would like to share a memory of James, or a special message with his family, please visit www.newcomerindianapolis.com. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 19, 2019