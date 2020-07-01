1/1
James Wilson Aikman
1929 - 2020
Indianapolis - James Wilson Aikman who was born in Washington, Indiana on January 23, 1929, died peacefully on June 29, 2020 in the comfort of his own home with family and friends by his side. He was the only child of George Vincent Aikman and Marcella Lucille Smith Aikman (both deceased). After the family moved to Indianapolis in the Great Depression, he graduated from Franklin Township High School in 1946. He attended Indiana University and then enlisted in the Air Force in 1952. Having received what he considered his most treasured award of his life, The American Spirit Medal of Honor, he was honorably discharged in 1954. Upon his return to Indiana, he joined the family business, G.V. Aikman Company, designing and providing commercial food service equipment to facilities all over the world. He was the proprietor of Hide-A-Way Farms and over the course of his life raised, trained and showed 24 World Champion American Saddlebred Horses. From 1966 to 1989 he was a Board Member of the American Saddlebred Association serving as President from 1980 to 1983. Upon retiring from the business world, he carried his business knowledge and love of horses forward to establish the All American Cup in 2003 to forge the growth of the American Saddlebred Industry. He loved life and believed in hard work and the determined pursuit of dreams. He was "THE" best. He is survived by his son, James Whitton Aikman; daughter, Jennifer Dianne Thomas-Adams (Joel); and seven grandchildren, Hania, Elise (Agustin), Cambrian, Joshua, Emilela, Grance and Aliana; and one great-grandchild, Solaris James. He is also survived by his "stepson", John Hale; and numerous devoted and cherished friends. Services will be held at a later date due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Saddlebred Horse Museum, 4083 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, KY 40511 and/or the charity of your choice. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
