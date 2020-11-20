1/1
Jameson Scott Taylor
Jameson Scott Taylor

Zionsville - Jameson Scott Taylor of Zionsville, Indiana (formerly of Birmingham, Michigan) died peacefully at home at age 27 on November 17, 2020, surrounded by his family. Jamie lived a life of honor and perseverance against difficult challenges. He aspired to be a neurologist and to contribute to medical research. At Zionsville Community High School, he was a state and national champion Quiz Bowl team member and played in two orchestras, but was first diagnosed with a brain tumor in his senior year. After undergoing surgery, he was awarded a National Merit scholarship and graduated with honors. He attended Indiana University in Bloomington with a full academic Provost's scholarship. While in college, he had another surgery and proton radiation therapy. Nonetheless, he graduated with distinction in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in neuroscience, and was admitted to Phi Beta Kappa. After college, he volunteered for the American Cancer Society, and worked as a medical scribe in a local doctors' office before entering Indiana University School of Medicine in 2017. The tumor recurred in January, 2018 as a glioblastoma, the most dangerous kind. Determined to battle it, he had a third surgery and returned to medical school, and successfully completed his first year while receiving chemotherapy in a clinical trial. His disease returned again in late 2019, for which he had two more surgeries, entered another clinical drug trial, and received further radiation and drug treatments through this year. He never complained about his condition, and fought a good fight. Jamie loved music (especially Mahler and Rush), video games, BBC news, and his friends. He leaves behind his parents, Christopher Taylor and Marcia Johnson Taylor, and his beloved brother, Nicholas.

We wish to express gratitude to many people, including Dr. Edward Dropcho, Dr. Paul Anthony and Drew Geiser RN (IU Methodist Hospital), Dr. Rimas Lukas and Dr. Matthew Tate (Northwestern Memorial Hospital), Dr. Mariko DeWire and Dr. Charles Stevenson (Cincinnati Children's Hospital), Dr. Shannon MacDonald and Dr. Daniel Cahill (Massachusetts General Hospital), Grayson Talcott (Washington University), and his teachers, administrators, and classmates at the IU Medical School campus in Muncie. We are thankful to Suburban Home Health, and his hospice nurse, Lisa Albright, who was with us at the end. His mother is very grateful for her colleagues and patients who offered their support and prayers over the years.

Jamie's body was donated to Northwestern University for further research. He was very interested in biomedical research, and we urge your support of clinical trials and medical researchers everywhere. He will be buried in Zionsville Cemetery, with a memorial service to be held sometime in 2021.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
