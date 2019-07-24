Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie Lyn Ward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jamie Lyn Ward Obituary
Jamie Lyn Ward

Joplin, MO - Jamie Lyn Ward, Age 33, previously of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Joplin, MO.

Jamie was born April 10, 1986 in Indianapolis, Indiana, daughter of Kenneth E. Ward, Jr. and Phyllis A. Grubb Ward. Jamie graduated from Southport High School and IUPUI. She worked for Ducommun as a project analyst, and had also previously worked at AT&T. Jamie's smile could brighten a room and she will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Morgan Ward; "fur" babies, Max, Zola, Benz, and Wags; sisters, Christina Ward (Joe) Foster, and Shannon Ward (Michael) Kerns; niece Ireland Kerns; boyfriend, Clint Wagner; and many extended family members and friends.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.