Jamie Lyn Ward
Joplin, MO - Jamie Lyn Ward, Age 33, previously of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Joplin, MO.
Jamie was born April 10, 1986 in Indianapolis, Indiana, daughter of Kenneth E. Ward, Jr. and Phyllis A. Grubb Ward. Jamie graduated from Southport High School and IUPUI. She worked for Ducommun as a project analyst, and had also previously worked at AT&T. Jamie's smile could brighten a room and she will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Morgan Ward; "fur" babies, Max, Zola, Benz, and Wags; sisters, Christina Ward (Joe) Foster, and Shannon Ward (Michael) Kerns; niece Ireland Kerns; boyfriend, Clint Wagner; and many extended family members and friends.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 24, 2019