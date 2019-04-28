|
Jamie Prange Scheidler
Indianapolis - Jamie Prange Scheidler, 60, died peacefully surrounded by her family on April 23, 2019. She was born in Indianapolis on May 22, 1958 to James Prange and Patricia (Allender) Sanders. She graduated from Broad Ripple High School and the Indianapolis School of Nursing before working as a nurse for over 20 years with the newborns at St. Vincent Hospital and the OB/GYN office of Rice, Trudgen, Payne and Wright. She received a kidney transplant at the Mayo Clinic on St. Patrick's Day in 1998.
In 1982, she married John Burns Scheidler. They have three sons, John Jr. (Sarah Ball), Joseph "Joey" and James "Jimmy" (Katie Dominguez) who have blessed her with 6 grandchildren (and one due in June). Being a wife, "Mom", and "Grammy" were the greatest joys in her life.
In addition to her husband, sons and grandchildren, Jamie is survived by her stepfather, William "Papaw Willy" Sanders, her sister Debbie (Jim) Phelps, her brother Doug (Lora Loughery) Prange and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Her brother Kenneth Hancock preceded her in death.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Drs. Mark Fletcher, Joe Fraiz, George Elmes, Tim Taber and Don Wright who have provided special care to her over the years, in addition to her devoted "Jamie's Angels" and the wonderful nurses, therapists and staff of St. Vincent 6-South, St. Vincent Hospice, Copper Trace, RHI and Tendercare.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019