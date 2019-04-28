Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
(317) 251-5959
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Scheidler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie Prange Scheidler


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jamie Prange Scheidler Obituary
Jamie Prange Scheidler

Indianapolis - Jamie Prange Scheidler, 60, died peacefully surrounded by her family on April 23, 2019. She was born in Indianapolis on May 22, 1958 to James Prange and Patricia (Allender) Sanders. She graduated from Broad Ripple High School and the Indianapolis School of Nursing before working as a nurse for over 20 years with the newborns at St. Vincent Hospital and the OB/GYN office of Rice, Trudgen, Payne and Wright. She received a kidney transplant at the Mayo Clinic on St. Patrick's Day in 1998.

In 1982, she married John Burns Scheidler. They have three sons, John Jr. (Sarah Ball), Joseph "Joey" and James "Jimmy" (Katie Dominguez) who have blessed her with 6 grandchildren (and one due in June). Being a wife, "Mom", and "Grammy" were the greatest joys in her life.

In addition to her husband, sons and grandchildren, Jamie is survived by her stepfather, William "Papaw Willy" Sanders, her sister Debbie (Jim) Phelps, her brother Doug (Lora Loughery) Prange and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Her brother Kenneth Hancock preceded her in death.

The family wishes to sincerely thank Drs. Mark Fletcher, Joe Fraiz, George Elmes, Tim Taber and Don Wright who have provided special care to her over the years, in addition to her devoted "Jamie's Angels" and the wonderful nurses, therapists and staff of St. Vincent 6-South, St. Vincent Hospice, Copper Trace, RHI and Tendercare.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital.

Arrangements are entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
Download Now