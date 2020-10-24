Dr. Jamil (Ross Daynen Waters) Abdul-Hadi



Dr. Jamil Abdul-Hadi, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 7, 2020, in a hospital in Belmopan, Belize. Dr. Jamil Abdul-Hadi was born Ross Daynen Waters on March 6, 1961, to Andy Sanders and Pinkie P. Waters.



Jamil attended public school #71 in Indianapolis, Indiana, graduating from John Marshall High School in 1982. He studied at Vincennes University and graduated from Ball State University majoring in Chemistry/Biology. After college he began his 28 years of educating others at Scecina Memorial High School in Indianapolis, Indiana. After this teaching opportunity, Dr. Jamil Abdul-Hadi taught abroad in Egypt, Oman, and Saudi Arabia and worked not only as an educator, but as a lecturer, and in Supervisory positions. His most notable achievement was becoming an author.



Dr. Jamil Abdul-Hadi made his home in Belize City, Belize after marriage to his college sweetheart, Barbara Tillett. Jamil is predeceased by his Father, Andy Sanders. In addition to his surviving wife Barbara, he leaves to cherish him one daughter, Leilah Abdul-Hadi, his mom Pinkie P. Waters, two sisters Monique D. Mosley (Henry), Andrea Sanders, and three brothers: Reginald (Freda), Anthony, and Victor (Maretha): many nieces and nephews, close friends and family.



A service of remembrance is TBD due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Those who wish to remember Jamil in a special way are encouraged to post a message on his social media page. All who knew and loved him knew he cherished three things: He worshiped Allah, he loved his family and he valued education.









