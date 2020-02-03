Resources
More Obituaries for Jan Chafin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan Chafin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jan Chafin Obituary
Jan Chafin

Indianapolis - Jan Marie Feigen Chafin, 73, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Elmina Feigen. She is survived by her sister, Theresa Austin and her brother, John Feigen. Her family will receive friends Wednesday February 5, 2020, from 5 - 8 pm at Newcomer Indianapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 11 am at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -