Jan Chafin
Indianapolis - Jan Marie Feigen Chafin, 73, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Elmina Feigen. She is survived by her sister, Theresa Austin and her brother, John Feigen. Her family will receive friends Wednesday February 5, 2020, from 5 - 8 pm at Newcomer Indianapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 11 am at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020