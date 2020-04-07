|
|
Jan Keith Schaefer
Cape Coral, Florida - Jan Keith Schaefer, 82, Cape Coral, Florida, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away April 2, 2020. Mr. Schaefer was born September 26, 1937, in Indianapolis, to the late Charles J. and Aileen M. (Wilson) Schaefer. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School and worked for Western Electric for 32 years. After moving to Florida, Mr. Schaefer was employed by the Sanibel Island Police Department. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed golfing. He also loved baseball and was known for his ability to remember baseball statistics from long ago. Above all, he was a strong family man who loved his children dearly. He stayed connected to his family and was always available to offer advice. He will be fondly remembered for delightful sense of humor, strong Catholic faith, and his love for his children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Schaefer; brother, Charles "Pete" Schaefer and a sister, Margie Schaefer. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Donna Lorraine (Williams) Schaefer; children, Jeffrey Schaefer and wife Shelby (Wilson) Schaefer, Shannon (Schaefer) Higgs and Michael Higgs, Joni (Schaefer) Germain and Michael Germain, Stacey (Schaefer) Philips and Wendell Philips D.O., Amanda Kern, and Jennifer Schaefer; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held on Thursday morning, April 9, 2020, at the O'Riley Funeral Home, Indianapolis. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Those wishing to participate in Mr. Schaefer's funeral on Thursday are invited to view the service on the O'Riley YouTube channel by visiting www.ORileyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020