Jane A. Rhodes
Jane A. Rhodes, of Carmel, IN, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born on May 31, 1922 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Anthony and Mary E. Bodecker. She was a dedicated teacher of elementary age children in the Indianapolis Public Schools for 30 years. After retiring, Jane taught at St. Matthew Catholic School and worked as an instructional assistant for Washington Township.
Jane was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Ruth Ann (Lawrence) Arany, daughter-in-law Phyllis M. Rhodes, and four grandsons, Carl A. Rhodes, Christopher E. (Naomi) Rhodes, Michael L. (Julia) Arany, and Thomas A. (Kara) Arany. She also had four great-grandchildren, Avery, Tatum, Madeleine, and Nina. She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl S. Rhodes, her son, Carl A. Rhodes, and her sisters, Ruth DuVall and Agnes Cline.
The family would like to thank the Reflections staff at Marquette for the kind and excellent care they provided to Jane.
A private burial was held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Please join Jane's family to celebrate her memory on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Marquette (8140 Township Line Road, Indianapolis) where a memorial Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Assistance League of Indianapolis, 1475 West 86th Street, Suite E, Indianapolis, IN 46260.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019