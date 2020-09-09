Jane Blanchard CoxIndianapolis - Jane Blanchard Cox, 64, of Indianapolis, IN, departed this life Tuesday, September 8, 2020 with her children by her side after a two-year battle with cancer.She was born on June 8, 1956, to Dr. George and Rosemary (Dew) Blanchard and spent her childhood in Charlotte, NC, with her parents and brother, George.Jane attended Charlotte Latin School as one of its first students, graduating in 1974. She went on to receive a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she majored in psychology and political science and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi. After a stint working in Washington, D.C., on Capitol Hill, she received a master's degree in audiology from the University of Virginia.She enjoyed a long and successful career as a pediatric audiologist in Indianapolis, working first at Riley Hospital for Children and then St. Vincent Hospital. Her great loves were her family, friends, and coworkers; her two beloved dogs; and frequent trips to her beach condo in Litchfield, SC.Jane is survived by her twin children, Caroline Maxwell Cox of Indianapolis, and Phillip Andrew Cox of New York, NY. She is also survived by her mother, Rosemary Blanchard of Charlotte, and her brother George Blanchard of Williamsburg, VA. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Barbara Boone, Patricia Ayers, and Kathy Cox, along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years Phillip Arthur Cox, her father George Blanchard, her husband's parents Herbert and Marialice Cox, and her sister-in-law Sally Blanchard.A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts are made in her honor to St. Richard's Episcopal School in Indianapolis and IndyHumane.