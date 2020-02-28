|
Jane Darmer
Indianapolis - Jane Esterline Darmer, 89, passed away peacefully at home on February 26, 2020, with her children by her side. Jane was born on April 9, 1930, to the late Merrill B. and Marion (Cunningham) Esterline. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Robert A. Darmer, Sr., brothers John and Tom Esterline, sister-in-law Nicki Esterline, brother-in-law Harold Darmer and son-in-law George Baksa. Survivors include son Robert A. Darmer, Jr. (Pam), daughter Mary Jane Baksa, grandson Casey Baksa (Lorin), brother Charles Esterline, sister-in-law Kate Esterline, brother-in-law Donald Darmer and several nieces and nephews. Jane attended Orchard School, completed 9th grade at Shortridge High School, then transferred to Tudor Hall, where she graduated with the class of 1947. While a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority at Butler University, she met her future husband, "Bob." They were married in April of 1950. Jane was a gifted artist and singer, performing in several Lambs Club musicals during the 1950s, '60s and '70s, as well as variety shows at her children's school. She had a keen interest in politics and often volunteered at the polls in her neighborhood. There will be a private burial service on Sat., March 7, followed by an open house-style celebration of life from 1-4 pm at The Brick Street Inn, 175 S. Main St., Zionsville, IN. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Indianapolis, 7929 N. Michigan Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46268 or the , 6500 Technology Center Dr., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 5, 2020