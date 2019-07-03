Resources
Jane E. LaRussa

Jane E. LaRussa Obituary
Jane E. LaRussa

Indianapolis - Jane E. LaRussa, wife, mother of four, passed away this week of an extended illness. She was 84.

Jane attended (old) Manual High School, graduating in 1952 She worked briefly at RCA before becoming a wife & mother to four sons, Anthony, Burl, Peter III and Michael. Jane also worked for Sam's Club on East Washington for 15 years as a Supervisor for the Demo Ladies. Jane was well-loved and well respected everywhere she went.

Family services/celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 3, 2019
